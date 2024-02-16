- Added gamepad rumble
- Headlights now flicker after severe damage
- Adjustments to lens flare
- Minor terrain improvements in Turkey
- Minor changes to tachometer behavior
Posthaste update for 16 February 2024
(v0.5.1) Posthaste Early Access - Update Changelog
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update