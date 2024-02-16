 Skip to content

Posthaste update for 16 February 2024

(v0.5.1) Posthaste Early Access - Update Changelog

Build 13480532

  • Added gamepad rumble
  • Headlights now flicker after severe damage
  • Adjustments to lens flare
  • Minor terrain improvements in Turkey
  • Minor changes to tachometer behavior

