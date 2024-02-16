Game Update

Hi everyone! This update brings two new game modes:

Flying Scout: Test your aim with this fast paced sniper battle! Only Scout rifles and swords. Players have less life and infinite wallhacks for faster rounds!

This is an All V All last standing game mode.

Vortex: Like killing your opponents fast? This is the game mode for you. All it takes is 2 body shots or one headshot to kill. Only Vortex pistols and swords. It is all about who shoots first in this mode! Test your flicks and test your aim in this last standing game mode!

Have an idea for a new game mode? Let us know!

Join our Official Discord server and give us your feedback!



https://discord.gg/nPtYKVCeHc

Quick Video Tutorial: Want to be able to move faster? I threw together this quick video to show you some advanced movement mechanics!

Crouching allows you to do backwards wall kicks and Source style air-strafing!



Other Changes:

Map Changes

-Fixed visual glitch of snow randomly disappearing if you were looking straight down at it

-Fixed 2 locations in Small Facility where you could get stuck

-Fixed 3 missing collisions in Small Facility

-Improved Bots pathfinding for Small Facility

Weapon Changes

-Made Viper recover from recoil faster

-Fixed spelling error in Viper's description

General Changes

-Fixed bug where Power-cores could not be seen through walls in the Future in CTF

-Fixed bug where players would pick up the Power-cores as they respawned

-Fixed bug where player number of a server would not decrease when someone left

-Made it so that the injured indicator doesn't show up while spectating

-Made Password fail close properly instead of taking multiple seconds to close

-Fixed a bug where you couldn't turn invisible if just injured

-Fixed bug where sometimes you couldn't capture the Power-core

-Made messages stay longer so they aren't so easy to miss

-Improved spectating camera

-Made it so that you can see and send messages when the game has ended

-Added in a game stat Max km/h so you can see how fast everyone went!