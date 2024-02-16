UPDATE 1.4.7

1.4.7
- Fixes potential crashes during co-op if fighting in the police department over the panels.
- Fixes potential crash with accessibility during the sewers panel mini game.
- Fixes autodetecting traditional chinese language.
- Fixes one wrong timing during the chapter 4 investigation.
- Fixes hints can't be disabled
- Fixes can't move easily to next room in sewers if using only the mouse.
- Fixes jail seat can infinitely go upwards and no sound when hitting cameras.
- Fixes Chief no longer changes color for the first fight
- Fixes Graff should not be able to jump through lasers in the museum
- 135 new fanarts.
(Rvs 19536)
Changed files in this update