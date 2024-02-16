 Skip to content

BROK the InvestiGator update for 16 February 2024

UPDATE 1.4.7

Share · View all patches · Build 13480394

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.4.7

  • Fixes potential crashes during co-op if fighting in the police department over the panels.
  • Fixes potential crash with accessibility during the sewers panel mini game.
  • Fixes autodetecting traditional chinese language.
  • Fixes one wrong timing during the chapter 4 investigation.
  • Fixes hints can't be disabled
  • Fixes can't move easily to next room in sewers if using only the mouse.
  • Fixes jail seat can infinitely go upwards and no sound when hitting cameras.
  • Fixes Chief no longer changes color for the first fight
  • Fixes Graff should not be able to jump through lasers in the museum
  • 135 new fanarts.
    (Rvs 19536)

Changed files in this update

Windows Brok Windows Depot 949481
