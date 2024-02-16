- Autoturret now targets mercenaries too
- Lowered Horizontal Visual Recoil
- Increased Vertical Recoil for SMG, Assault Rifle, Rifle
- Hit Registration should be better when hitting other players
- Mercenaries shooting sound not propagating is fixed
- You can see whats inside a pouch just by looking at it
- Looting a pouch now gives the item directly
- Automated door bullet ignore
- Bears spawn at a higher altitude now
- Player's own Shooting sound is now starts from client avoiding server latency
- Discrepancies between server and client dead animals and zombies should be more reliable
- Horse Movement Extrapolation Removed
- Player usernames will transform into a circle at a far distance
- Chest and cupboard can be opened by anyone now
- Lockers are still locked for non clan members
- Players now take damage from every shotgun pellet
Far Lands update for 16 February 2024
1.1 PvP Server Beta fix 4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1500941
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update