Far Lands update for 16 February 2024

1.1 PvP Server Beta fix 4

Share · View all patches · Build 13479960

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Autoturret now targets mercenaries too
  • Lowered Horizontal Visual Recoil
  • Increased Vertical Recoil for SMG, Assault Rifle, Rifle
  • Hit Registration should be better when hitting other players
  • Mercenaries shooting sound not propagating is fixed
  • You can see whats inside a pouch just by looking at it
  • Looting a pouch now gives the item directly
  • Automated door bullet ignore
  • Bears spawn at a higher altitude now
  • Player's own Shooting sound is now starts from client avoiding server latency
  • Discrepancies between server and client dead animals and zombies should be more reliable
  • Horse Movement Extrapolation Removed
  • Player usernames will transform into a circle at a far distance
  • Chest and cupboard can be opened by anyone now
  • Lockers are still locked for non clan members
  • Players now take damage from every shotgun pellet

Changed files in this update

