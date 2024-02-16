Patch 1.6.11 Replaces travel hazard levels with travel fortune effects

This patch fixes a couple of bugs and makes a couple of quality of life improvements. The biggest one would be a redesign of the ‘hazards’ travel fortune. Instead of a small level you need to navigate it now is a significant travel effect which is much quicker to resolve.

Gameplay Changes

Innkeepers and roadhouse keepers have a much better chance of selling cooking gear.

When you rest at an inn or another similar safe spot, you automatically refill your water skins.

Haven now has a well.

If you are in a settlement you can start traveling directly from the map.

Hazards have been reworked into a significant, hard to counter map effect instead of an en-route level that acted too much as an annoying speed bump.

Bug Fixes