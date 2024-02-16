 Skip to content

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy update for 16 February 2024

Patch 1.6.11 Replaces travel hazard levels with travel fortune effects

Patch 1.6.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes a couple of bugs and makes a couple of quality of life improvements. The biggest one would be a redesign of the ‘hazards’ travel fortune. Instead of a small level you need to navigate it now is a significant travel effect which is much quicker to resolve.

Gameplay Changes

  • Innkeepers and roadhouse keepers have a much better chance of selling cooking gear.
  • When you rest at an inn or another similar safe spot, you automatically refill your water skins.
  • Haven now has a well.
  • If you are in a settlement you can start traveling directly from the map.
  • Hazards have been reworked into a significant, hard to counter map effect instead of an en-route level that acted too much as an annoying speed bump.

Bug Fixes

  • Roots triggered by other creatures don’t always increase the ‘angry flora’ threat.
  • Fixes issue with passages to other levels on the ‘northern’ edge of a map (caused issues in lake levels, the garden of Yendor and other locations)
  • Creates enough room in the small rooms of Marang ruins to fit both a teleporter and a forge.
  • Replacing a missing staircase in 1 out of 9 Marang keeps.
  • Cleaning up the controller button prompts on the map.

