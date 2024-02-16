 Skip to content

Furry Shades of Gay 3: Still Gayer update for 16 February 2024

Valentine's achievement fix

Hey there, friends!

Hopping right in to tell you that we tracked down and fixed the achievement problem in the latest update <3 Please, update the game!

XO
Shane

