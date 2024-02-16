 Skip to content

Pocket Pusher update for 16 February 2024

0.8.9.EA

Share · View all patches · Build 13479812

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Presented in the order I accomplished the tasks in.

  • Updated SFX System to include improvements made in other projects
  • Fixed the SFX Slider also adjusting the music volume on Winter Wonderland
  • Improved the model loading system for the trophy display to reduce resource use
  • Trophies now make a noise when they appear in the model viewer or prize shop
  • Customizations now make noise when you buy and/or equip them
  • Customization options now properly update when purchasing anything
  • Ticket amount now updates when you pull the lever, not when you get the prize

