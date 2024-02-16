Presented in the order I accomplished the tasks in.
- Updated SFX System to include improvements made in other projects
- Fixed the SFX Slider also adjusting the music volume on Winter Wonderland
- Improved the model loading system for the trophy display to reduce resource use
- Trophies now make a noise when they appear in the model viewer or prize shop
- Customizations now make noise when you buy and/or equip them
- Customization options now properly update when purchasing anything
- Ticket amount now updates when you pull the lever, not when you get the prize
Changed files in this update