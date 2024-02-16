 Skip to content

Warships 3D update for 16 February 2024

v1.3

Build 13479795 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is minor update:

  • updated game engine
  • fixed issue with calculating remaining shots when counting is based on remaining non-destroyed ships
  • fixed SteamVR is no longer started with game
  • fixed UI glitch in animation when game is loading

