- food drop more frequently but the total number is not changed
- fellow will be found more frequently but the total number is not changed
- pod will generate every 5 minutes.
- fellow can use more items in the later level
- second energy cube will be generated earlier, so it would be easier to get one.
- mush room bug fix
- zombie speed is reduced dramatically at early stage, all zombies speed grows more smoothely
Last Hopeless update for 16 February 2024
[Balance] Resource and Balance Ajustment
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update