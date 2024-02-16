 Skip to content

Last Hopeless update for 16 February 2024

[Balance] Resource and Balance Ajustment

Build 13479731 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • food drop more frequently but the total number is not changed
  • fellow will be found more frequently but the total number is not changed
  • pod will generate every 5 minutes.
  • fellow can use more items in the later level
  • second energy cube will be generated earlier, so it would be easier to get one.
  • mush room bug fix
  • zombie speed is reduced dramatically at early stage, all zombies speed grows more smoothely

