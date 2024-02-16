-
New Functionality
- Allow show/hide target text by highlighted prop (Y key)
- Allow show/hide target text for all props (SHIFT-Y)
- Import Group and GLB now let's you place the prop manually
Bug Fixes
- Changed CTRL to CMD for keys in help UI
- Fixed bug with Import GLB or GRP when tool starts up
- Changing rounds-per-target will now auto calculate round count
Practisim Designer update for 16 February 2024
Show/Hide individual prop target text, Import Group/GLB Enhancements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
