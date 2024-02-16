 Skip to content

Practisim Designer update for 16 February 2024

Show/Hide individual prop target text, Import Group/GLB Enhancements

Practisim Designer update for 16 February 2024 · Build 13479718

  • New Functionality

    • Allow show/hide target text by highlighted prop (Y key)
    • Allow show/hide target text for all props (SHIFT-Y)
    • Import Group and GLB now let's you place the prop manually

  • Bug Fixes

    • Changed CTRL to CMD for keys in help UI
    • Fixed bug with Import GLB or GRP when tool starts up
    • Changing rounds-per-target will now auto calculate round count

