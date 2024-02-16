 Skip to content

For Your Information Playtest update for 16 February 2024

We are fixing level 2 and a new achievement

Last edited by Wendy

Hello, an exceptionally small update today because we had a small error regarding the height of one of the motion sensors on the second map. Now you will be able to get there by crouching.

Work on level 4 is still ongoing, we will keep you updated!

Full list of changes:

  • Adjusted the height of the sensor so you can walk under it on level 2.
  • Added the "Fruity Thursdays" achievement.
  • Added text background to main menu and pause menu.
  • Added the ability to restart a level in the pause menu.
  • Added Depth of Field

