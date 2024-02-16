We are fixing level 2 and a new achievement

Hello, an exceptionally small update today because we had a small error regarding the height of one of the motion sensors on the second map. Now you will be able to get there by crouching.
Work on level 4 is still ongoing, we will keep you updated!
Full list of changes:
- Adjusted the height of the sensor so you can walk under it on level 2.
- Added the "Fruity Thursdays" achievement.
- Added text background to main menu and pause menu.
- Added the ability to restart a level in the pause menu.
- Added Depth of Field
Changed files in this update