Hotfix 0.6.10(3)

Fixed mirrors placing;

Fixed basins placing (impossible to place on tops);

Fixed paper holders placing;

Toilet papers now serves only accessory(!);

Mattresses have been removed to avoid confusions;

Fixed a bug when the current location of the player is not saved (at home, on the street, etc.)

Fixed missing street lights after loading;

Made some adjustments that in theory can get rid of the bug after Asking for job (Let me know if it's fixed or not);

Fixed a bug when interacting with the man in the hat (Shell Game) in Drunk Tony Bar (also with the chef at John Diner.);

Fixed "Effects" setting that could cause some people to have dark game