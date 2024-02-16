 Skip to content

Live the Life update for 16 February 2024

Hotfix 0.6.10(3)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed mirrors placing;
Fixed basins placing (impossible to place on tops);
Fixed paper holders placing;
Toilet papers now serves only accessory(!);
Mattresses have been removed to avoid confusions;
Fixed a bug when the current location of the player is not saved (at home, on the street, etc.)
Fixed missing street lights after loading;
Made some adjustments that in theory can get rid of the bug after Asking for job (Let me know if it's fixed or not);
Fixed a bug when interacting with the man in the hat (Shell Game) in Drunk Tony Bar (also with the chef at John Diner.);
Fixed "Effects" setting that could cause some people to have dark game

