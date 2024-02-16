Version 1.0 teasers and Spell Disk 0.9.4 update

Dear Spell Disk Community,

Since the release of Spell Disk Early Access version, we've been working diligently to develop the game, aiming for the full-version quality. We sincerely thank all the players who have played the game and provided feedback on the Steam forum and our Discord channel. Currently, we are on track to release the 1.0 version of Spell Disk on March 1st, 2024.

In our upcoming 1.0 version of Spell Disk, the following features are planned to be added:

New weapon.

New outfit.

New accessory.

New Survivor Map.

New Achievements.

Rampage Mode. This entirely new game mode feature brings brand-new maps and a hidden boss. Rampage Mode will also serve as a place to deliver the conclusion of the overarching story of the game, in addition to shedding light on the lore of the world.

With the addition of Rampage Mode, all of the milestones on our Early Access Roadmap will have been successfully met. We've added many more features and contents than we initially announced, but that was intentional, as we aimed to exceed people's expectations rather than fall short of our promises.

Here are some sneak peaks for 1.0 version contents:







The following is the patch notes for 0.9.4 version:

Added sound effects for Crossbow, Longbow, and Poison Arrow artifacts.

Spore Golem will act slower between actions. This balance adjustment was made as the boss's lingering projectiles posed greater threat relative to other bosses.

Reduced the health of Archer Captain boss.

Fixed an object handling issue with Shuriken spell.

Added a skip function when facing the Architect boss. By pressing the interact button, you can now skip the walk-and-talk sequence. This option becomes available after defeating the Architect three times, exhausting the first three encounter dialogues.

Boss's UI canvas will fade out instead of disappearing at once on death.

Fixed a case the player's dash sound could be silenced if the architect was defeated but was continued from the main menu before proceeding to end the run.

Thank you all for your continued support and feedback. We will publish more news regarding the full version and the release schedule in the following weeks. ːsteamhappyː