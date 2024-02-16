 Skip to content

A Void Shaper update for 16 February 2024

Minor Fix [Upgrade Resources]

Minor fix that fixes some upgrades, because they had a scuffed behaviour.
"PIERCE+" should work properly now. It wasn't possible to unlock that upgrade before.

