Minor fix that fixes some upgrades, because they had a scuffed behaviour.
"PIERCE+" should work properly now. It wasn't possible to unlock that upgrade before.
A Void Shaper update for 16 February 2024
Minor Fix [Upgrade Resources]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Minor fix that fixes some upgrades, because they had a scuffed behaviour.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2637051
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update