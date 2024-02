I swear, it doesn't matter how long I test for, there will inevitably a hotfix needed after a major update smh :P

Anyway, this update fixes the issue with the Bunny Ear Cactus being all confused and thinking it's an Alligator plant. Oops! Unfortunately, you'll have to sell the plant and buy a new Bunny Ear Cactus seed for the change to take affect. Sorry about that!

Bunhouse 1.7.0 Hotfix Changelog