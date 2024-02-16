STEAM WORKSHOP UPDATE - OUT NOW!

You can now access a plethora of skins and levels on Steam Workshop! Accessing mods to the game has been made easier than ever. Not only is the mods easy for the user, but also the creator!

For more in depth information on how modding Jump King has been made easier READ HERE

Jump King Workshop

You will now find the workshop tab under the Jump King game. It features our own tags to sort content which is mainly 3 categories:

Levels

Skins

Mods (Gameplay/UI/etc altering types of mods)

Subscribing to content can be done both in the Steam Application itself as well as through the In-Game menu in Jump King. You can keep your game open as you download new workshop content and simply load the update by clicking ESC (to refresh) within the main menu.

Worldsmith

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2245910/

In your library under tools (or if you search Jump King in the search-bar) you can find "Jump King Worldsmith [BETA]". It is a brand new tool we are working on to make modding Jump King as easy as possible. Right now it features preview-screens of the skin/level project you are working on as well as live-updates of your hitboxes [b]even while testing it in-game![b] Check it out and see what you can make with it!

By the way! We also introduced a new Korean localisation!

For direct community engagement, join our [DISCORD](discord.com/invite/jumpking)