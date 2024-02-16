- Fully rebindable keys with two separate profiles on for traditional keyboard controls and one focused on Number Pad Controls, however you have complete freedom and can assign any key to either profile. Any changes to your control profiles is saved and loaded for future gameplay sessions.
- Save issues fixed previously your audio levels would reset to maximum upon restarting the game, preferences are now saved and loaded correctly.
- Tutorial glitch fixed which when triggered could make level impossible to complete, and slight changes to tutorial to make it a better experience.
Calrivar Cluster update for 16 February 2024
Calrivar Cluster Patch Version 0.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
