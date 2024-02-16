Update 1.41.279 - Improved Menu UI & Victory Table for Multiplayer

- UI: multiplayer section directly lists joinable games with option to create new games. The announcements and existing games are now available above the chat.
- UI: improved the multiplayer account settings to make them more compact (clarity).
- UI: improved layout, fonts, etc. of misc. other UI components to make them more streamlined (clarity). Generally, things were moved, not removed.
- Passwords: indicator if a password was set when logging in via e.g. Steam (to show if one needs to be set for cross-platform login). Only works for new accounts!
- Victories: there is now a list of last victories available for regular games as well as official minor & major events (accessible via multiplayer screen).
- Fair-Play: Duels cannot be started early (a second player needs to join).
- Scenario UI: coloring of buttons updated (more harmonic).
- Input: long-touch delay decreased from 1100ms to 500ms (e.g. for showing tooltips & popup menus).
- Manual: info added that clans are currently limited to 64 members max.
- Steam DLC: should now also be added to an account and work cross-platform (trial implementation).
- Moderation: admin terminal moved into admin controller.
- Moderation: minor streamlining for Admin Terminal.
- Translations: option to not show the translation by the original English if the translation is e.g. not 95% complete. See "Language Requirement" option in settings.
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Credits: listing eos4j & discord-game-sdk4j.
- Maintenance: improved logging for the game updater service.
- Maintenance: limiting the AI calculations for very large maps with lots of factions to 3 minutes on the server.
- Bugfix: calculation of max. clan players for team games was wrong.
- Bugfix: rating adjustment panel was not tall enough (moderator action).
- Bugfix: AI updater could crash internally when a capture target became invalid.
- Bugfix Server: reducing broker service disk space from 20GB to 8GB.
- Bugfix Crashes: if the decree array is shorter than anticipated (array out of bounds).
- Bugfix Crashes: increased max. memory to 1536MB (from 768MB).
- Bugfix Crashes: in editor, when 'main' graphic was missing, the game could crash.
Demise of Nations update for 16 February 2024
Update 1.41.279 - Improved Menu UI & Victory Table for Multiplayer
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Demise of Nations Depot WIN64 Depot 338812
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Demise of Nations Depot MAC64 Depot 338813
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Demise of Nations Depot LIN64 Depot 338815
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update