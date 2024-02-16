 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Demise of Nations update for 16 February 2024

Update 1.41.279 - Improved Menu UI & Victory Table for Multiplayer

Share · View all patches · Build 13479386 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • UI: multiplayer section directly lists joinable games with option to create new games. The announcements and existing games are now available above the chat.
  • UI: improved the multiplayer account settings to make them more compact (clarity).
  • UI: improved layout, fonts, etc. of misc. other UI components to make them more streamlined (clarity). Generally, things were moved, not removed.
  • Passwords: indicator if a password was set when logging in via e.g. Steam (to show if one needs to be set for cross-platform login). Only works for new accounts!
  • Victories: there is now a list of last victories available for regular games as well as official minor & major events (accessible via multiplayer screen).
  • Fair-Play: Duels cannot be started early (a second player needs to join).
  • Scenario UI: coloring of buttons updated (more harmonic).
  • Input: long-touch delay decreased from 1100ms to 500ms (e.g. for showing tooltips & popup menus).
  • Manual: info added that clans are currently limited to 64 members max.
  • Steam DLC: should now also be added to an account and work cross-platform (trial implementation).
  • Moderation: admin terminal moved into admin controller.
  • Moderation: minor streamlining for Admin Terminal.
  • Translations: option to not show the translation by the original English if the translation is e.g. not 95% complete. See "Language Requirement" option in settings.
  • Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
  • Credits: listing eos4j & discord-game-sdk4j.
  • Maintenance: improved logging for the game updater service.
  • Maintenance: limiting the AI calculations for very large maps with lots of factions to 3 minutes on the server.
  • Bugfix: calculation of max. clan players for team games was wrong.
  • Bugfix: rating adjustment panel was not tall enough (moderator action).
  • Bugfix: AI updater could crash internally when a capture target became invalid.
  • Bugfix Server: reducing broker service disk space from 20GB to 8GB.
  • Bugfix Crashes: if the decree array is shorter than anticipated (array out of bounds).
  • Bugfix Crashes: increased max. memory to 1536MB (from 768MB).
  • Bugfix Crashes: in editor, when 'main' graphic was missing, the game could crash.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Demise of Nations Depot WIN64 Depot 338812
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Demise of Nations Depot MAC64 Depot 338813
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Demise of Nations Depot LIN64 Depot 338815
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link