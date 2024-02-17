🛠️ PATCH 01.000.009

Share · View all patches · Build 13479372 · Last edited 17 February 2024 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Helldivers, we have prepared a patch for today. This one continues the focus on stability and matchmaking. We are separately working on the server issues that we’re facing at the moment. We know this is the highest urgency for most players and we treat them very seriously.

🔧 Fixes

The following issues have been fixed for this version:

STABILITY/CRASHES

Fixed a crash during extraction cutscene relating to text to speech.

Fixed a crash happening during extraction in search and destroy missions after consecutive multiplayer missions.

Fixed a crash when getting disconnected during the joining cutscene.

Fixed a crash while shooting from the 'SMG-37 Defender' in ADS mode.

Fixed a crash that rarely occurs relating to surface data for footstep effects.

Fixed a rare crash relating to identical particle effects playing.

Fixed a crash that could occur in relation to accepting an invite.

MATCHMAKING

Fixed an issue that caused us to send invalid data to multiplayer services.

Improved lobby sorting to increase chance of connectivity.

BALANCE & OTHER FIXES

Defend event difficulty has been reduced.

Fix for Suicide, Impossible and Helldive missions being too easy.

Eradicate mission difficulty Increased.

Eradicate mission timer has been increased to 15 minutes.

Updated Mission End screen to display Experience and Requisition multiplier.

Issue where multiple of the same stratagems could be brought to a mission has been resolved.

🧠 Known Issues

Listed below are significant issues that are being worked on and were either introduced by this patch or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

Backend issues during high load are improved but still persist, issues include: