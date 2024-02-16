This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear community,

Greetings! As a small team of indie developers, we are thrilled to announce the release of our first game on Steam. Initially, we aimed for an early access launch, but adjustments in our development schedule and Steam regulations have led us to opt for a full release instead. To ensure a robust post-launch experience, we'll spend the next two weeks adding the latest features and fixes. In gratitude to our early supporters, we're offering a special discount for first-time buyers.

Our project's technical complexity and diversity have made it a challenging yet rewarding endeavor. Inspired by our passion for racing games and RC cars, we've invested considerable effort in perfecting the game's physics and environment. Despite our ambitions, the looming release deadline means some envisioned features won't make the cut.

We invite you to support our dedicated team, who have committed to ongoing updates and mods. Join our Discord community to share your feedback and suggestions, helping us refine and enhance the game. Your input is invaluable, and we are committed to considering your ideas for its future development.

Let's collaborate to overcome any challenges and make our game the best it can be.

If you're hesitant to purchase immediately, we invite you to revisit in a week. Our team updates the game daily, promising an array of exciting features shortly. Your presence in our community is appreciated, regardless of immediate purchase intent.

Thank you for your understanding, support, and enthusiasm.

Thank you for being a part of our journey.

https://discord.gg/8GFFjmXJPC

Our roadmap for the coming weeks:

Game Modes

-Crawler mode.

-Time Attack

-POI

-Stunt

-Boosters

-Boss Fight

Multiplayer modes:

[Arena] Rocket Ball

Kick Off

[Bomberman

[Arena] King of the hill

Tournaments

-By type of car (Chassis)

-By surface type (asphalt, offroad, carpet, mixed)

-Internal division into cars by pumping, by spare parts grade.

-Drift

-Stunt

-Time Attack

-Survival (HP)

-Survival on a large number of ovals.

-LOCATION Tournament: drive all the tracks at one location.

Prizes - money, prospect points and cosmetics