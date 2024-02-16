Update 1.5.6

Bug fixes:
- threats with self-copying sometimes received an incorrect description
- container type threat actions were sometimes not recorded in the log
- fixed bug due to fast re-applying acceleration on Knivex
- the daily battle calendar can no longer be scrolled endlessly forward
- optimized data storage of daily battles
- fixed another opportunity for jumping that lead to negative fuel in the hold (thanks to stone.exe for the report)
- a random small container now contains 1 threat, and a regular container now contains more than 1
- Sirius guards no longer talk in other game modes besides the campaign
Other changes:
- a small delay in dice when sending them to research modules has been removed (except for the Nanomucus pilot)
- requirements for achieving “Elite” have been reduced 10000 -> 3000
- requirements for the “Good Game” achievement have been reduced: 500 -> 100
- requirements for the “Last Throw” achievement have been reduced 10000 -> 5000
Changed files in this update