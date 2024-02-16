 Skip to content

Dee-6: Dice Defenders update for 16 February 2024

Update 1.5.6

Build 13479348

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Bug fixes:

  • threats with self-copying sometimes received an incorrect description
  • container type threat actions were sometimes not recorded in the log
  • fixed bug due to fast re-applying acceleration on Knivex
  • the daily battle calendar can no longer be scrolled endlessly forward
  • optimized data storage of daily battles
  • fixed another opportunity for jumping that lead to negative fuel in the hold (thanks to stone.exe for the report)
  • a random small container now contains 1 threat, and a regular container now contains more than 1
  • Sirius guards no longer talk in other game modes besides the campaign
    Other changes:
  • a small delay in dice when sending them to research modules has been removed (except for the Nanomucus pilot)
  • requirements for achieving “Elite” have been reduced 10000 -> 3000
  • requirements for the “Good Game” achievement have been reduced: 500 -> 100
  • requirements for the “Last Throw” achievement have been reduced 10000 -> 5000

