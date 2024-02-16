Feb 16th Stress test

Hi everyone! Thanks for participating in our app stress test today!
Lots of things will go wrong, but hopefully if a few things go right, we can fix what goes wrong and we can do this again better, faster, and sooner!
Shout out to NyaTokki and all volunteers who have helped organize our discord for the betterment of communicating with engineering.
- More development on store/wardrobe features, still very WIP
- Wardrobe assets / loading avatars may be slow (10-20 seconds) for now
- More development with session joining/hopping, sudden disconnects on password failure are still currently a thing
- Improvements to VRM texture loading and material generation
- Improvements to external file loading
- AFK nameplate system
- Bug fixes to various UI elements
- Basic inventory and platform rights have been added
- Prototype minigame levels added
- Stability fixes
- Experimental "single window" mode, currently has some UX issues
- And other minor changes!
Changed files in this update