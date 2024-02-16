 Skip to content

Bread & Fred update for 16 February 2024

NEW LANGUAGES FOR BREAD & FRED

· Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

While we are working on some big special things you all are waiting for (and some other secret stuff), we decided to incorporate some new languages to the range we already have in Bread & Fred! We think it is important that everyone can enjoy the game in their own language, so all of us at Sand Castles want to embrace and recognise the identity a language has for their users.

So, we are adding: Polish, Turkish and Latin American Spanish!

In total we have 13 languages including: English, European Spanish, Catalan, French, Italian, German, Portuguese (Brazil), Chinese (Simplified), Japanese, Korean and NOW Polish, Turkish, Spanish (LATAM)

For now we are putting a pause on more localization, but what other languages are you guys missing?

