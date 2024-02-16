Ethan sees the light.

With the release of Ethan, we are concluding support on Steam. This was the discount we had considered and previously announced for those who have believed in the game and have purchased it over the past year, deserving the chance to obtain this part of the game.

Although we never announced it would be free, we have ultimately decided to make it so, as the new version will be more comprehensive and, as mentioned, is envisioned under a different business model.

This project began in 2020 and has been developed in our spare time, after work and leading a normal life. The initial versions were focused on a PHP platform, then on Python, and finally, we decided that, being something playable, it should move to Unity and use the Steam platform for distribution.

However, the concept has not been well received from the perspective that such a solution offers, as our intention is not for it to be a 3D game, but rather for you to learn cybersecurity in a different and more entertaining way. Sylvarcon has a total of 45 written chapters, of which we have only shown 15. It was considered that if the project was successful, we would take the opportunity to tell the whole story through the challenges of Ethan and Claire, which just in the first 15 chapters includes 45 challenges per character.

Developing Claire's part was simpler, but Ethan has gone through Kubernetes, Docker, AWS, VMware Center, and finally Virtual Box, always with the problem of the space it would occupy and how we could distribute it.

In the end, DLCs have been released in packages of 5 machines each, so they can be installed or uninstalled from Steam, but it requires a significant amount of disk space, preferably SSD whenever possible.

The version that will be distributed will focus more on learning and on companies that want to hire training services, therefore, global player rankings, printable PDF certificates upon completing levels, write-ups, or explanatory videos on how to overcome each mission will be offered, explaining both the offensive and defensive aspects of each mission, and therefore we consider that this increases the value of the material.

This will be the last challenge from the 3 of us who are driving this idea or concept of how to learn cybersecurity, in an unconventional way, getting closer to young people and beginners, but that can also be enjoyed by more professionals.

If everything goes as planned, and the integration tests of the API system and the new functionalities go well, we will be ready by May or June, as the audiovisual part of the videos takes a lot of time. We have our jobs and families, and in the end, this project is something personal that we enjoy.

The investment in graphic material has been considerable, as it has been created to guide and introduce you to the story, and the script was written by someone specialized in these topics, just as actors were sought to provide voices that added a touch of realism.

In any case, Ethan is here now, and we hope you enjoy the challenges and dedicate as many hours to them as we have spent implementing, developing, and adjusting the challenges to the story.

Team Sylvarcon.