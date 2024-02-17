Version 3.455 - Save Data ID Patch

It looks like some people's saved data got borked. We found the source of the problem. TLDR Beat Banger was using the name of the current mod pack and the current level to try and locate the saved data; this meant that if you changed the name of your mod pack or your level, then it could not properly access the save data in your app data folder.

Mod packs and acts now use an md5 hash As a permanent fingerprint that your mod pack can use to identify its location in your saved data. So, long story short, you won't lose any more of your saved data if you leave the act ID and the level ID untouched. ✨

Additions

Added Cathy Act / Level IDs

Added Zoe Act / Level IDs

Added Gale Act / Level IDs

Added Claire Act / Level IDs

Added Dawna Act / Level IDs

Fixes

Fixed modpack level index desync

Fixed cutscenes not unlocking after beating a level

Fixed crash when no difficulties are valid