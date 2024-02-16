Warlordocracy Early v12.5

Swimming now drains Meta/Health based on Physique and carry load (if you're not an aquatic species). You can now choose one companion if you make a new character for Ch.3 Demo/Alpha (most people will just import their party naturally from Ch.2). Other minor bug fixes and improvements.

Also, there's 3 news tracks for Chapter 3 thanks to Sonic Kitchen. More to come:

https://soundcloud.com/sonic_kitchen/berindals-refuge

https://soundcloud.com/sonic_kitchen/cave-of-critters

https://soundcloud.com/sonic_kitchen/a-feeling-of-dread

Complete list of changes:

-New script boolean: "if_objLoadPer" to test percent inventory load (based on max).

-Party members swimming now lose Meta/Health at different rates based on load and Physique.

-You can now choose a companion (from six choices) if you create a new character for Chapter 3.

-Added encyclopedia sprites for party members and lots of main characters (changed Minax's sprite).

-Improved speed of map color commands ("mapRed", etc.), so map sprites are reshaded only once, after script is finished.

-Removed birds and a couple civilians from crowded market maps (keeping mobiles below 40 per map now).

-New tracks from Sonic Kitchen: refuge.ogg, cave2.ogg, stealth.ogg (used in Ch.3 Alpha).

-Swapped titles and screens for Chapters 4 and 5 (desert will now come before snow).

-Improved some dialogue in Ch.2 (Leo) and Ch.3 Demo (party members), new rep.

-Fixed "loadParty" command so that main player is now automatically set.

-New map tiles: "grassDark" (for jungle maps).

-Mouse cursor now hidden on Deck.