 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Void Project Playtest update for 16 February 2024

Update # idk

Share · View all patches · Build 13479135 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's New:

  • When pressing F11 Windowed Mode changed from Normal Full Screen to Exclusive Full Screen (this ensures more fps in game)
  • When not Focused Game will go to Pause Mode automatically (For all you Alt+Tab Peeps)
  • Added occlusion culling (Starting Computer Lab scene was having some fps issues due to heavy assets.. so to counter that we added Occlusion culling temporarily)

Bug Fixes:

  • Debug shader Menu default values fixed
  • Fixed typos and some text stuff
  • Fixed Dynamight's exploding get stuck
  • Fixed Dynamight's explosion restarts when shooting mid explosion.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2698841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link