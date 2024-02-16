Update # idk

What's New:
- When pressing F11 Windowed Mode changed from Normal Full Screen to Exclusive Full Screen (this ensures more fps in game)
- When not Focused Game will go to Pause Mode automatically (For all you Alt+Tab Peeps)
- Added occlusion culling (Starting Computer Lab scene was having some fps issues due to heavy assets.. so to counter that we added Occlusion culling temporarily)
Bug Fixes:
- Debug shader Menu default values fixed
- Fixed typos and some text stuff
- Fixed Dynamight's exploding get stuck
- Fixed Dynamight's explosion restarts when shooting mid explosion.
Changed files in this update