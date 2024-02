Share · View all patches · Build 13479125 · Last edited 16 February 2024 – 18:09:38 UTC by Wendy

Hello and thank you for enjoying Abyssal Frontier!

We've made a few small fixes, based on some errors you all reported on our discord!

Fixed issue with Crew not appearing if body horror was turned off

Fixed issue with music resetting every scene

Fixed issue with characters randomly moving around the screen

other minor bug fixes

Thank you all so much for supporting us and we hope you will continue to support us!