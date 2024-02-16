 Skip to content

WAIDH update for 16 February 2024

WAIDH v.0.159

Build 13479031 · Last edited by Wendy

WAIDH v.0.159 (13479031) - Friday, 16/02/2024 ~17:49 GMT

Changes in this version:

  • Added a new Resource called Fertilizer.
  • Added a new Structure called Composter.
  • Added a new Structure called Small Planter.
    Can be planted in Small Planter: Raspberry, Elderberry.
  • Added a new Structure called Large Planter.
    Can be planted in Large Planter: Banana, Coconut.
  • Updated random Abandoned Building spawner.
  • Updated Loot Table for random generated Chests, Backpacks and other Storages.
  • Fixed stucked cooldown for Character sound player.
  • Fixed auto crafting function for Structures.
  • Updated crafting recipes in Smithing Table.
  • Fixed random Loot selector for Interactable Foliages where multiple entries are available.

