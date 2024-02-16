WAIDH v.0.159 (13479031) - Friday, 16/02/2024 ~17:49 GMT
Changes in this version:
- Added a new Resource called Fertilizer.
- Added a new Structure called Composter.
- Added a new Structure called Small Planter.
Can be planted in Small Planter: Raspberry, Elderberry.
- Added a new Structure called Large Planter.
Can be planted in Large Planter: Banana, Coconut.
- Updated random Abandoned Building spawner.
- Updated Loot Table for random generated Chests, Backpacks and other Storages.
- Fixed stucked cooldown for Character sound player.
- Fixed auto crafting function for Structures.
- Updated crafting recipes in Smithing Table.
- Fixed random Loot selector for Interactable Foliages where multiple entries are available.
