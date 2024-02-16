 Skip to content

Driftwood update for 16 February 2024

Update 0.5.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! We hope you had a good start into 2024!
Today we are releasing a brand new track set in America, Route 13 ❤️

Changelog:

Features

  • New level “Route 13”
  • New outfit options (cowboy hat, pants, shoes and poncho)
  • Added new cosmetics category: slide gloves! (basic, square, sparkler)

Changes

  • Removed Airtime, Scatter Stuff and Rotation from the daily challenge pool
  • Added low performance warning if not playing with low quality settings on Steam Deck
  • Leaderboard wipe due to the now fixed exploit

Bugfixes

  • Fixed start speed exploit
  • Fixed the volume sliders not working correctly
  • Fixed rare level double loading bug

