Update 0.5.0

Hey everyone! We hope you had a good start into 2024!
Today we are releasing a brand new track set in America, Route 13 ❤️
Changelog:
Features
- New level “Route 13”
- New outfit options (cowboy hat, pants, shoes and poncho)
- Added new cosmetics category: slide gloves! (basic, square, sparkler)
Changes
- Removed Airtime, Scatter Stuff and Rotation from the daily challenge pool
- Added low performance warning if not playing with low quality settings on Steam Deck
- Leaderboard wipe due to the now fixed exploit
Bugfixes
- Fixed start speed exploit
- Fixed the volume sliders not working correctly
- Fixed rare level double loading bug
