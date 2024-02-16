Update 0.2.2 - New Shop: Gaming Hardware

Hello everyone!
The first new shop is here! And what better way to start than adding a Gaming Hardware store into a videogame, right?
Gaming Hardware Store 🎮
Although similar at first glance to the electro store, the Gaming HW focuses on bringing the raw gaming performance to your customers. The new shop offers 16 placeable product shelves, which in total contain 47 different sellable products (each having it's own name, description, and price).
This is the first addition from the new series of shops, with the next one being already in pre-production!
I really love this screenshot! 👇
**Thank you all for your support, and take care!
- Milan, developer**
Full Patch Notes 🔧
Gaming Hardware store added
- Gaming Chair
- Computer Parts (Graphics Card Mid-Range, Graphics Card High-End, Motherboard ATX, Motherboard ATX High-End, Motherboard Micro-ATX, CPU, RAM High-End, RAM Low-End)
- Consoles (Gaming Console, Handheld Console, Gamepad Original, Gamepad Offbrand, Joystick)
- CPU Coolers (CPU Cooler AIO, CPU Cooler, CPU Cooler High-End, CPU Cooler Low-End)
- Headsets (Headphones Closed Back, Headphones Open Back)
- Mouse & Keyboards (Gaming Keyboard Full Sized, Mechanical Keyboard, Gaming Mouse, Programmable Gaming Mouse, Mouse Pad Wide, Mouse Pad Small)
- Gaming Laptops (Gaming Laptop, Gaming Laptop High-End)
- Microphones (Arm Microphone, Desktop Stand Microphone)
- Gaming Monitors (Monitor - High Refresh Rate, Monitor - High Resolution, Monitor - Ultrawide)
- Dream PC
- Gaming PCs (PC Mid-Range, PC High-End, PC Tower Stand)
- Racing Wheel (Racing Wheel, Pedals, Small Racing Rig)
- Gaming Routers (Gaming Router High-End, Gaming Router)
- Streaming Set (Greenscreen Kit, LED Light, Softbox)
- Gaming Table
- Virtual Reality
Changed files in this update