Update 0.2.2 - New Shop: Gaming Hardware

Hello everyone!

The first new shop is here! And what better way to start than adding a Gaming Hardware store into a videogame, right?

Gaming Hardware Store 🎮

Although similar at first glance to the electro store, the Gaming HW focuses on bringing the raw gaming performance to your customers. The new shop offers 16 placeable product shelves, which in total contain 47 different sellable products (each having it's own name, description, and price).



This is the first addition from the new series of shops, with the next one being already in pre-production!





I really love this screenshot! 👇











**Thank you all for your support, and take care!

Milan, developer**

Full Patch Notes 🔧

Gaming Hardware store added