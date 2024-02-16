HotBunz_1_2_1_1 Steam Patch

Hey Buttopians

It's been a while, hasn't it? We're well into the new year and working hard to bring improvements to the game. At the moment we've brought in the following changes:

Localizations

We've added support for Simplified Chinese and Japanese languages.

* Please be aware that text-based VFX in the multiplayer modes have not been translated. Audio as well.

The tutorial has been reworked to players a more cohesive experience.

Game Progression

Levels are initially locked and are now only unlockable through chronological gameplay (I know, duh!)

Additional Fixes

Added physics to round butt in the menu's

Updated the controls asset in the solo tutorial to reflect the solo controls

Fixed an overlapping issue on a Heart Butt skin

Fixed an issue causing the text in the level select to overlap on specific languages

Fixed an issue causing text in the pause menu to appear at different sizes in specific languages

Fixed an issue resulting in the title in the shop appearing stretched in Chinese (Simple)

Fixed an issue causing the coin counter to display an incorrect value

Fixed an issue causing the death box in the tutorial not to spawn

Fixed an issue causing the inverted butt to have transparent skins

And that's about it. We hope you guys have a blast,

Yours sincerely

An Overzealous Employee