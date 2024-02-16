 Skip to content

HotBunz update for 16 February 2024

HotBunz_1_2_1_1 Steam Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13478804 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Buttopians

It's been a while, hasn't it? We're well into the new year and working hard to bring improvements to the game. At the moment we've brought in the following changes:

  • Localizations

We've added support for Simplified Chinese and Japanese languages.
* Please be aware that text-based VFX in the multiplayer modes have not been translated. Audio as well.

  • Tutorial Update

The tutorial has been reworked to players a more cohesive experience.

  • Game Progression

Levels are initially locked and are now only unlockable through chronological gameplay (I know, duh!)

  • Additional Fixes
  • Added physics to round butt in the menu's
  • Updated the controls asset in the solo tutorial to reflect the solo controls
  • Fixed an overlapping issue on a Heart Butt skin
  • Fixed an issue causing the text in the level select to overlap on specific languages
  • Fixed an issue causing text in the pause menu to appear at different sizes in specific languages
  • Fixed an issue resulting in the title in the shop appearing stretched in Chinese (Simple)
  • Fixed an issue causing the coin counter to display an incorrect value
  • Fixed an issue causing the death box in the tutorial not to spawn
  • Fixed an issue causing the inverted butt to have transparent skins

And that's about it. We hope you guys have a blast,

Yours sincerely
An Overzealous Employee

Changed files in this update

