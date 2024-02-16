HotBunz_1_2_1_1 Steam Patch

Hey Buttopians
It's been a while, hasn't it? We're well into the new year and working hard to bring improvements to the game. At the moment we've brought in the following changes:
-
Localizations
We've added support for Simplified Chinese and Japanese languages.
* Please be aware that text-based VFX in the multiplayer modes have not been translated. Audio as well.
-
Tutorial Update
The tutorial has been reworked to players a more cohesive experience.
-
Game Progression
Levels are initially locked and are now only unlockable through chronological gameplay (I know, duh!)
-
Additional Fixes
- Added physics to round butt in the menu's
- Updated the controls asset in the solo tutorial to reflect the solo controls
- Fixed an overlapping issue on a Heart Butt skin
- Fixed an issue causing the text in the level select to overlap on specific languages
- Fixed an issue causing text in the pause menu to appear at different sizes in specific languages
- Fixed an issue resulting in the title in the shop appearing stretched in Chinese (Simple)
- Fixed an issue causing the coin counter to display an incorrect value
- Fixed an issue causing the death box in the tutorial not to spawn
- Fixed an issue causing the inverted butt to have transparent skins
And that's about it. We hope you guys have a blast,
Yours sincerely
An Overzealous Employee
Changed files in this update