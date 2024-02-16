 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unforetold: Witchstone update for 16 February 2024

Patch Notes #5.5 - February 16th, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13478694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello adventurers!

Before we all head into the weekend, we really wanted to fix a few issues. In this update, we've tackled combat bugs, dialogue issues, and more for a smoother adventure!

See below for more info:

**

Fixes

**

  • Combat is stuck on NPC's turn after the player attack a pickpocket victim
  • Placing a secret item around a crime scene counts as planting evidence
  • Caustic weapons deals 0 damage to Golems and Skeletons
  • Ranged Dialogue is displayed as a Travel Event dialogue and does not proceed to gameplay after dice roll outcome
  • After having a Travel Event, our Character doesn't start from the same place as before the Travel Event.
  • Leaders of factions and civilians have been granted additional powerful gear they can use in combat

**

Known issues

**

  • Civilian NPC ends combat after one turn when attacking them after a failed pickpocket attempt [Will be fixed in the next hotfix #6]

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1064121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link