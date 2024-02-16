Patch Notes #5.5 - February 16th, 2024

Hello adventurers!
Before we all head into the weekend, we really wanted to fix a few issues. In this update, we've tackled combat bugs, dialogue issues, and more for a smoother adventure!
See below for more info:
**
Fixes
**
- Combat is stuck on NPC's turn after the player attack a pickpocket victim
- Placing a secret item around a crime scene counts as planting evidence
- Caustic weapons deals 0 damage to Golems and Skeletons
- Ranged Dialogue is displayed as a Travel Event dialogue and does not proceed to gameplay after dice roll outcome
- After having a Travel Event, our Character doesn't start from the same place as before the Travel Event.
- Leaders of factions and civilians have been granted additional powerful gear they can use in combat
**
Known issues
**
- Civilian NPC ends combat after one turn when attacking them after a failed pickpocket attempt [Will be fixed in the next hotfix #6]
