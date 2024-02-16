Patch Notes #5.5 - February 16th, 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13478694 · Last edited 17 February 2024 – 00:33:27 UTC by Wendy

Hello adventurers!

Before we all head into the weekend, we really wanted to fix a few issues. In this update, we've tackled combat bugs, dialogue issues, and more for a smoother adventure!

See below for more info:

Fixes

Combat is stuck on NPC's turn after the player attack a pickpocket victim

Placing a secret item around a crime scene counts as planting evidence

Caustic weapons deals 0 damage to Golems and Skeletons

Ranged Dialogue is displayed as a Travel Event dialogue and does not proceed to gameplay after dice roll outcome

After having a Travel Event, our Character doesn't start from the same place as before the Travel Event.

Leaders of factions and civilians have been granted additional powerful gear they can use in combat

Known issues

