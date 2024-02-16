Day 1 patch (bug fixes and tweaks)

Day 1 Patch is here! It includes:
Bug fixes and tweaks
- Improved UI scaling for different aspect ratios (Tested 16:9, 16:10 and 32:9)
- Multiple small collision Improvements
- Pause the game when the steam overlay is opened
- Fix for lag spike whenever a new sticker is acquired
- Tattooshop show correct tattoo on Anton now
- Tattooshop tweaks
- Status effects apply correctly to all enemies
- Removed ScoreVault/ Re-Baked HolyWoodHighTile
- Fixed VO in footage dialog
Thanks for playing!
Phantom Coast
Changed depots in jenkins branch