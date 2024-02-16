 Skip to content

Helskate update for 16 February 2024

Day 1 patch (bug fixes and tweaks)

Share · View all patches · Build 13478649 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Day 1 Patch is here! It includes:

Bug fixes and tweaks

  • Improved UI scaling for different aspect ratios (Tested 16:9, 16:10 and 32:9)
  • Multiple small collision Improvements
  • Pause the game when the steam overlay is opened
  • Fix for lag spike whenever a new sticker is acquired
  • Tattooshop show correct tattoo on Anton now
  • Tattooshop tweaks
  • Status effects apply correctly to all enemies
  • Removed ScoreVault/ Re-Baked HolyWoodHighTile
  • Fixed VO in footage dialog

Thanks for playing!

Phantom Coast

Changed depots in jenkins branch

