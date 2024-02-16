 Skip to content

Death Relives Demo update for 16 February 2024

Xizoltic Gun

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Xizoltic Gun

The enemy's reaction to the firing of the gun and the space occupied by the gun on the screen were resolved

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2167201
  • Loading history…
