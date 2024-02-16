v1.22 Mini Update (Hacker fix)

While the game was meant to be played among friends, the party list makes it possible to play with strangers, however lately many players have been hacking their game to get items they shouldn't have,

This mini update addresses many of those issues by removing items that players should normally not be able to obtain.

The full rundown are below!

v1.22

Removes skills being used from other classes they don't belong to

Removes boss/challenge weapons from players inventories

Changes unreleased DLC classes back to normal class

Removes unreleased DLC items from players inventories

Removes outfits that players do not own (DLC/Kickstarter/etc)

Plus a few other minor changes to reduce hacking.

And as always, I'll continue to monitor and make adjustments as the game needs!

<3 Sky9 Games