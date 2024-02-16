 Skip to content

Colonize update for 16 February 2024

Colonize 0.1.5.6

Colonize 0.1.5.6 · Build 13478589

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Thanks to your reports, we found a major bug when saving a game. There was a problem when overring saves. So, unfortunately, you cannot use the old saves :(

PS: we are working on localizations and fences!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1573591
  • Loading history…
