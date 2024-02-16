Legendary Hoplite - Update 1.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13478581 · Last edited 16 February 2024 – 20:33:36 UTC by Wendy

Dear Defenders of Ithaca,

We hope you've been enjoying your time with Legendary Hoplite as much as we have enjoyed seeing your reactions and discussing the game's various features with you.

We're excited to announce the release of version 1.4.2, which includes a hotfix addressing several issues. Here's what you can expect:

Resolved the problem of gamepad information overlapping with weapon display.

Implemented a significant update: upgraded the Unity base from 2020 to 2022.

Addressed a bug causing FPS drops on certain PCs, which has been thoroughly tested and confirmed by players.

Corrected the display issue at 720p resolution on 2K scenes.

Solved the problem where some PCs were displaying heroes' skins as pink.

Added multiple methods to protect user save files.

Fixed the issue where the Red Witch was preventing the game from ending in area 2-3 of Chapter 3.

Updated localization for improved language support.

We hope these fixes enhance your gameplay experience, and we're grateful for your continued support and feedback.

Thank you for playing Legendary Hoplite!

