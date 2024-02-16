 Skip to content

Idle Nine Heavens update for 16 February 2024

V1.1.6

Build 13478545 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed a BUG where Talisman did not return blood
  2. The Ground Ghost spell is changed to the Divine level spell, and the newly acquired spell takes effect
  3. Add the ESC shortcut key to Retreat
  4. Fixed the BUG of magic contrast arrow error
  5. During training, damage is doubled when only one weapon is equipped.
  6. Experience combat increased second damage display
  7. Reiki will no longer be below 0

