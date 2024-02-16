- Fixed a BUG where Talisman did not return blood
- The Ground Ghost spell is changed to the Divine level spell, and the newly acquired spell takes effect
- Add the ESC shortcut key to Retreat
- Fixed the BUG of magic contrast arrow error
- During training, damage is doubled when only one weapon is equipped.
- Experience combat increased second damage display
- Reiki will no longer be below 0
Idle Nine Heavens update for 16 February 2024
V1.1.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update