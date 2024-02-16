Update 126 - Arena map with new unlockable character!

Hi all,

If you go north from the portal in Field Crossing, and equip the Lockpicks artifact, you can finally unlock the Arena map at the portcullis exit! The arena contains waves with up to 3 mini bosses attacking you simultaneously. The boss will appear in the last wave, followed by Guardians, who are accompanied by Guardian Spawn!

New map, The Arena, unlocked from Field Crossing by using the Lockpicks. The map is extremely difficult, so don't expect to complete it on your first try. Blood Moon mode is enabled by default and potions cannot be taken into the Arena!

New playable character, afflicted with the chimera curse.

The mini bosses in the Arena sometimes drop Arena Coins, which sell for a high price and are also used as a crafting ingredient.

Margie the jeweller will craft an artifact if you give her enough Arena Coins. This requires Survivor Level 4.

Added 4 new achievements to make it easier to get Survivor Level 5.

In the Workshop and the Tavern you will now see the portrait outlines of all characters that can be unlocked.

Marble drop rate slightly lowered and loot material drop rate slightly increased.

Map description when selecting a mission will now correctly show the enemy health and damage multipliers.

Added the "does not stack" hint to auras in the aura selection screen.

Fixed a problem that caused loot materials to stop dropping after the player reached level 150.

In Infested Sewer, we slightly increased the distance you have to be from slime eggs before they hatch.

Made the networking more robust.

I hope you enjoy the new playable character. His weapon is worth the effort, so try and defeat him in the Arena!

Till later,

André