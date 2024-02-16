Patch 0.24.0

Reworked Revive-System
- Needed recovery / time to revive now increases every time a player was knocked (1st: 50 recovery needed (5 seconds), 2nd: 75 recovery needed (7.5 seconds), 3rd: 100 recovery needed (10 seconds), 4th: 125 recovery needed (12.5 seconds)
- Recovery time reset after every death/respawn
- Dying a 5th time in one “life-period” will instantly eliminate you instead of knocking you out
- When stopping to revive a teammate their recovery progress doesn’t reset to 0. It will reset to the last multiple of 25. For example: When stopping on 37 recovery, progress will be reset to 25 and will not shrink.
Misc
- Worked on party availability
- Improved Invite consistency
- Finally fixed quests, for real!
- Fixed crash when leaving party
- Added better description for “mute all team players” & “mute all talking Proximity players”
- Show quest reset time
- Fixed party matchmaking status update
- Added new monthly skins for patreons
Crashes
- Fixed crash when party data was retrieved
- Fixed crash when using Proximity Chat
Anti Cheat
- Added Themida integration
- Fixed EAC client authentication bug
