MiniRoyale Playtest update for 16 February 2024

Patch 0.24.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13478464 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reworked Revive-System

  • Needed recovery / time to revive now increases every time a player was knocked (1st: 50 recovery needed (5 seconds), 2nd: 75 recovery needed (7.5 seconds), 3rd: 100 recovery needed (10 seconds), 4th: 125 recovery needed (12.5 seconds)
  • Recovery time reset after every death/respawn
  • Dying a 5th time in one “life-period” will instantly eliminate you instead of knocking you out
  • When stopping to revive a teammate their recovery progress doesn’t reset to 0. It will reset to the last multiple of 25. For example: When stopping on 37 recovery, progress will be reset to 25 and will not shrink.

Misc

  • Worked on party availability
  • Improved Invite consistency
  • Finally fixed quests, for real!
  • Fixed crash when leaving party
  • Added better description for “mute all team players” & “mute all talking Proximity players”
  • Show quest reset time
  • Fixed party matchmaking status update
  • Added new monthly skins for patreons

Crashes

  • Fixed crash when party data was retrieved
  • Fixed crash when using Proximity Chat

Anti Cheat

  • Added Themida integration
  • Fixed EAC client authentication bug

