vEA_07 - TOWER UPDATE

Hello good folk!

We finally brought new towers and buffed the existing ones. With these updates we also revamped the tutorial area to be more informing.

Here are the patch notes :

TOWERS

New Towers

3 new towers have been added to the game:

Flame Tower : Shoots a dispenser siege bolt filled with oil, dealing fire damage the area for 4 seconds. Tries to target most crowded area within range.

Acid Tower : Shoots a dispenser siege bolt filled with acid, dealing acid damage in the area for 4 seconds. Tries to target most crowded area within range.

Carpet Tower : Carpet bombs a large area. Shorter Range than Mortar Tower. Tries to target most crowded area within range.

Changes to Towers

Zap Tower

Has been removed from the game. It was the alternate version of Electric Tower.

Ballista Tower

Its visuals are updated.

No longer needs to reload after 5 shots.

Attack speed is increased by 35%.

Price reduced to 110.

Mortar Tower

Range is increased from 12 units to 18 units.

Wait between attacks increased from 4 seconds to 6 seconds

Tries target most crowded area within range.

Damage is increased from 325 to 525. Damage dealt is maximum for 1 unit from the center, reduced to 2/3 between 1 unit and 2.5 units from the center, reduced to 1/3 between 2.5 units and 4 units from the center.

Price reduced to 200.

Addition to these, you can now see the radius of the towers, as well as time indicator for the next attack.

MAP CHANGES

Following maps have tower placement added to them: Lava Passage River Flow Frozen Canals (Extra tower place added) Library

Tower placement location is adjusted for Magma Reserves.

Tile set for Blacksmiths' Wing and Magma Reserves have been updated similar to Lava Passage.

We have added minor visual changes to almost all maps, especially near enemy entrances.

NEW TUTORIAL AREA

We have revamped the initial tutorial area for Bellator and his movement mechanics. New area is almost 3 times larger to include more actions to show and feel less cramped, with informational videos on some mechanics.

This will be all for this patch notes.

As we mentioned in earlier updates, localization for new updates are not present yet.

Right now we are working on new maps, new enemies and balancing. Stay tuned for further updates.

Hope you all have blasting weekend!