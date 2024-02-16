 Skip to content

所谓侠客 update for 16 February 2024

Update3

Share · View all patches · Build 13478451 · Last edited by Wendy

【 Repair 】

  1. Fixed dynamic events - Friend was captured by a mountain thief.
  2. Fixed Hanging Sword Village room bug.
  3. Repair Hengshan foot - Failed to jump off cliff
  4. Fix breaking environment out of screen
  5. Fixed some map blocks
  6. Repair decent kill - siege card dead

【 Optimization 】

  1. Character interaction UI optimization.
  2. Shen Gong Wu Xue Dan, battle gain chance increased. (The stronger the opponent, the more people, the greater the odds)
  3. Some NPC intelligent behavior optimization

【 To be determined 】

  1. Martial arts upgrading and optimization.
  2. Chivalrous Companion learn Kung Fu plus button
  3. Thousand mile car, broken

In Chinese
【修复】
1。修复动态事件-好友被山贼抓走。
2。修复悬剑村房间错误。
3。修复恒山脚下-跳崖失败
4。修复突破环境走出屏幕
5。修复部分地图障碍块
6。修复正派追杀---围攻卡死

【优化】
1。人物交互UI优化。
2。神功武学丹，战斗获得几率增加。（对方越强，人越多，几率越大）
3。一些NPC智能行为优化

【待定】
1。武学升级优化。
2.侠侣学武功加按钮
3。千里车行，破损

