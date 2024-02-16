【 Repair 】
- Fixed dynamic events - Friend was captured by a mountain thief.
- Fixed Hanging Sword Village room bug.
- Repair Hengshan foot - Failed to jump off cliff
- Fix breaking environment out of screen
- Fixed some map blocks
- Repair decent kill - siege card dead
【 Optimization 】
- Character interaction UI optimization.
- Shen Gong Wu Xue Dan, battle gain chance increased. (The stronger the opponent, the more people, the greater the odds)
- Some NPC intelligent behavior optimization
【 To be determined 】
- Martial arts upgrading and optimization.
- Chivalrous Companion learn Kung Fu plus button
- Thousand mile car, broken
In Chinese
【修复】
1。修复动态事件-好友被山贼抓走。
2。修复悬剑村房间错误。
3。修复恒山脚下-跳崖失败
4。修复突破环境走出屏幕
5。修复部分地图障碍块
6。修复正派追杀---围攻卡死
【优化】
1。人物交互UI优化。
2。神功武学丹，战斗获得几率增加。（对方越强，人越多，几率越大）
3。一些NPC智能行为优化
【待定】
1。武学升级优化。
2.侠侣学武功加按钮
3。千里车行，破损
