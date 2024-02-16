PATCH 0.7 - Art rework, new playable area and new screen log history

Hello everyone!
Version 0.7 is now available and brings a lot of changes, improvements, additions, and bug fixes!
With the Christmas takedown, we lost a lot of time and couldn't progress as much as we wanted on the game, but rest assured, 0.8 is close and will be memorable.
Also, I personally want to apologize to our Kickstarter contributors who have been waiting for their keys since mid-December. This "legal" matter of Noreya/Noseka has had a significant negative impact on my morale, and financial difficulties for the studio have been added to that.
It's challenging to be creative and original, and being attacked in this way when we have done no harm to anyone is mentally tough. It's unfair, but that's how it is, and we continue to move forward.
With this patch, you should all have received your keys (up to February 12).
No one will be left out, so feel free to contact us if you think you have been overlooked.
Let's move on to the content of this 0.7 🙂
Graphical Redesign of the Valsanre Forest and the World Tree.
This was a task that was close to my heart for a long time, and it's now done. We have completely reworked the forest areas.
A picture is worth a thousand words.
According to our tests, the performance impact is minor. But if you notice that the game is not running as well as before, please let us know. We continue to work on the overall optimization of the game.
In the next patches, we will do the same work in the other areas of the game.
Update of Linux/Windows Versions and Demo Versions
For this new update, we have rebuilt all the builds for Windows and Linux. As we are not Linux users, we have not been very active in maintaining this version, and we apologize for that.
This new version should (I hope) change your life!
About the Mac build, we are still trying to find the source of the issue. The initial builds worked, but since a Mac update, we haven't been able to make it work.
New Logbook Screen
In the game, all the narration is told through Steles. Until now, it was impossible to know which ones were read or not. Only a "number of steles" indicator was present.
From now on, it is possible to browse the entire history of the steles.
I also specify that they are all organized in the chronological order of writing. So, if you want to uncover all the mysteries of the game's universe and the history of the Gods, you will have to find them all!
Some players who have greatly contributed to bug finding are now part of the story, and some steles are dedicated to them!
Completion of the Ruins of Lemia
A few areas were missing in this biome to consider it finished, and that's done. However, this area is not yet finished artistically and is reserved for experienced/end-game players.
We won't talk about it more because it's an area that contains significant spoilers. But it's important to mention it so that players looking for new things know what we're talking about :)
What's Planned for Patch 0.8
The next patch will be colossal as it will be the advent of the 5th and final major boss, as well as the final boss: the God of Avarice.
Many revelations are expected, so be prepared. The battles that await you are beyond what you can imagine.
We still have work to do before we can tag the game as 1.0, including the "true ending" that will be present between versions 0.9 and 1.0.
However, from version 0.8, you can consider the game to be finishable.
Final Words
We do not yet have visibility to announce 1.0. However, we are confident in our progress and the work done.
Also, the console port is progressing well. We have made good progress for the Switch version, but there is still a lot of work, and we cannot announce anything concrete on that front.
A short preview of the rework we are doing in the Biome 2, it's a long work but I'm excited to finish it!
Patchnotes:
Additions:
- Improvements of native build
- Dedicated Steles screen (history of each steles)
- Art Rework of the Forests Biomes
- Completion of the Biome 3 (visual not complete yet, but fully playable)
- The transition map from the Biome 5 to 6 is now accessible. Biome 6 will come next (map is b5_15)
- Distant attack is now weaker and degressive
- Dialog Box font size change if you are on SteamDeck
- Music for the Boss “Gold Guardian”
- Music for the MiniBoss “Dark lady”
Bugs fix
- Boss 1 was stuck
- Walker out of map, Monsters walking on walls
- Reduced vision on respawn after Moth attack and death
- Nazgul not pausing during the door cutscene
- Ghost Soldier glitches between edge and ghost block
- Dash Through skill passes through spikes, poison and arms
- Sliding down a wall and dash, Boss 4 skill's dagger is thrown in the wrong direction
- Poison drops not landing on the wooden platform after sliding
- When changing map, Kali should continue running towards the exit, and the inputs are blocked
- Seeing the health bar during the boss cutscene
- Some exit trigger zones
- Gold nuggets overlap counter after a screen transition
- Fog and Map Obscurity problems
- Start/Escape not working anymore after death in a boss room
- Mouse cursor visible during cutscenes
- The fourth boss disappears after teleporting (its hitbox is still there) and only reappears after performing an attack
- Teleporting to inactive statue
- Game is broken when purchasing the 'last skill point' on the list
- The Dark Lady's fight doesn't summon her ghost
- The 'attack distance' buttons keep reactivating all the time
- Pot in the spikes, below a bridge platform, falling through it when entering the stage
- Death by collision inside elevator and slope after respawning
- Camera too low when entering the boss 3 room
- Boss 3 no damage taken with his sword
- b4_03 wrong warp
- Selection box that you can mouse hover while the intro
- Guardian Angel skill infinite after healing
- White hands wrong grabbing side
- White hands disable inputs double hit
- After purchasing the skill point for 3k, got an Undefined value and can't spend nuggets anymore
- Spawning above spikes in many places
- Misplaced hitbox after level reset [ Crawley ]
- Dash Through skill’s alpha level is now reset when wall jumping during dash
- b3_29 wrong door state
- b3_36_statue was impossible to teleport to
- Many warps fix in B3 East
- Many fix with the Hero Land animation
- Icy physics sometimes
- Fix Steam cloud save conflicts
- Some fixes in the Skill tree colors
- Fix many floating pixels
Changed files in this update