PATCH 0.7 - Art rework, new playable area and new screen log history

Hello everyone!

Version 0.7 is now available and brings a lot of changes, improvements, additions, and bug fixes!

With the Christmas takedown, we lost a lot of time and couldn't progress as much as we wanted on the game, but rest assured, 0.8 is close and will be memorable.

Also, I personally want to apologize to our Kickstarter contributors who have been waiting for their keys since mid-December. This "legal" matter of Noreya/Noseka has had a significant negative impact on my morale, and financial difficulties for the studio have been added to that.

It's challenging to be creative and original, and being attacked in this way when we have done no harm to anyone is mentally tough. It's unfair, but that's how it is, and we continue to move forward.

With this patch, you should all have received your keys (up to February 12).

No one will be left out, so feel free to contact us if you think you have been overlooked.

Let's move on to the content of this 0.7 🙂

Graphical Redesign of the Valsanre Forest and the World Tree.

This was a task that was close to my heart for a long time, and it's now done. We have completely reworked the forest areas.

A picture is worth a thousand words.

According to our tests, the performance impact is minor. But if you notice that the game is not running as well as before, please let us know. We continue to work on the overall optimization of the game.

In the next patches, we will do the same work in the other areas of the game.

For this new update, we have rebuilt all the builds for Windows and Linux. As we are not Linux users, we have not been very active in maintaining this version, and we apologize for that.

This new version should (I hope) change your life!

About the Mac build, we are still trying to find the source of the issue. The initial builds worked, but since a Mac update, we haven't been able to make it work.

New Logbook Screen

In the game, all the narration is told through Steles. Until now, it was impossible to know which ones were read or not. Only a "number of steles" indicator was present.

From now on, it is possible to browse the entire history of the steles.



I also specify that they are all organized in the chronological order of writing. So, if you want to uncover all the mysteries of the game's universe and the history of the Gods, you will have to find them all!

Some players who have greatly contributed to bug finding are now part of the story, and some steles are dedicated to them!

Completion of the Ruins of Lemia

A few areas were missing in this biome to consider it finished, and that's done. However, this area is not yet finished artistically and is reserved for experienced/end-game players.

We won't talk about it more because it's an area that contains significant spoilers. But it's important to mention it so that players looking for new things know what we're talking about :)

What's Planned for Patch 0.8

The next patch will be colossal as it will be the advent of the 5th and final major boss, as well as the final boss: the God of Avarice.

Many revelations are expected, so be prepared. The battles that await you are beyond what you can imagine.

We still have work to do before we can tag the game as 1.0, including the "true ending" that will be present between versions 0.9 and 1.0.

However, from version 0.8, you can consider the game to be finishable.

Final Words

We do not yet have visibility to announce 1.0. However, we are confident in our progress and the work done.

Also, the console port is progressing well. We have made good progress for the Switch version, but there is still a lot of work, and we cannot announce anything concrete on that front.

A short preview of the rework we are doing in the Biome 2, it's a long work but I'm excited to finish it!



Patchnotes:

Additions:

Improvements of native build

Dedicated Steles screen (history of each steles)

Art Rework of the Forests Biomes

Completion of the Biome 3 (visual not complete yet, but fully playable)

The transition map from the Biome 5 to 6 is now accessible. Biome 6 will come next (map is b5_15)

Distant attack is now weaker and degressive

Dialog Box font size change if you are on SteamDeck

Music for the Boss “Gold Guardian”

Music for the MiniBoss “Dark lady”

Bugs fix