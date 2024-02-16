 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

O Conto de (Seu Nome) update for 16 February 2024

Conquests and More

Share · View all patches · Build 13478286 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week that the game was released, I was able to receive great feedback about the game, and with that, I bring this update, with some improvements and new features:

ACHIEVEMENTS

  • Now the game has achievements on Steam, explore as many as you can to unlock them. Can you get them all?

Melhorias de Jogabilidade

  • DASH: This ability can become essential for escaping dangers and solving puzzles. Press shift to dash, moving quickly in the direction you were walking.
  • Shots: The fire rate of some weapons has been changed, making advanced weapons more beneficial.

Bugs Fixed

  • A bug that occurred when encountering the medusa, left the player with 400 HP.
  • Some typing issues have been resolved.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2746271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link