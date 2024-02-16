Conquests and More

This week that the game was released, I was able to receive great feedback about the game, and with that, I bring this update, with some improvements and new features:

ACHIEVEMENTS

Now the game has achievements on Steam, explore as many as you can to unlock them. Can you get them all?

Melhorias de Jogabilidade

DASH: This ability can become essential for escaping dangers and solving puzzles. Press shift to dash, moving quickly in the direction you were walking.

Shots: The fire rate of some weapons has been changed, making advanced weapons more beneficial.

Bugs Fixed