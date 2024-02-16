Open Mod 2024.1.24 [16-Febr-2024]

Fixes:

-fixed a big issue where the weapon preset menu would not work properly, forcing players to click on the load button twice in order to have their weapon attachments in the desired saved position. Now everything will work fine in one Load click.

Added/Changed:

-extended the Custom Local Skin system logic to provide the player the ability to modify attachments that are made from multiple objects as well, unlike previously when if the attachment was split in more objects, only one object would be available to load textures into it by URL. Now the local skin system will allow you to add texture sets even if the attachment is made out of more objects with different texture sets

-added a new menu in the How to play menu which will lead the player to the Discord channel where they could find the source files available for reskinning

-added a message in the custom local skin window which lets the player know they could find the source files available for reskinning in our Discord

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around