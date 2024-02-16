 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Realm of Dread update for 16 February 2024

Realm of Dread v1.0.0.9 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13478236 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

This new patch brings:

  • Changed "Video Settings" title to "Display Settings" under Settings menu.
  • Added a new setting called "Health Bar Visibility" under Display Settings. This setting has two options. Default selection is "In Inventory", which you can see your health bar only in your inventory. It's best for players who like a clean HUD. Second option is "Always", which will make health bar always visible on the screen.
  • Added notification when applied settings.
  • Added a new activity in Chapter II.
  • Added a new Steam achievement "SCORE!".
  • Fixed an issue occured after using the "quick heal" feature preventing some events to be triggered, which came with the previous update.

You can report bugs or send your feedback via Steam Discussions, Discord or an e-mail!

E-Mail: support@deltabright.com

Discord: https://discord.gg/hg2A3bPb3h

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2159451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link