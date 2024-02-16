Realm of Dread v1.0.0.9 Patch Notes

Hi everyone!
This new patch brings:
- Changed "Video Settings" title to "Display Settings" under Settings menu.
- Added a new setting called "Health Bar Visibility" under Display Settings. This setting has two options. Default selection is "In Inventory", which you can see your health bar only in your inventory. It's best for players who like a clean HUD. Second option is "Always", which will make health bar always visible on the screen.
- Added notification when applied settings.
- Added a new activity in Chapter II.
- Added a new Steam achievement "SCORE!".
- Fixed an issue occured after using the "quick heal" feature preventing some events to be triggered, which came with the previous update.
You can report bugs or send your feedback via Steam Discussions, Discord or an e-mail!
E-Mail: support@deltabright.com
Discord: https://discord.gg/hg2A3bPb3h
Changed files in this update