Total War: WARHAMMER III update for 16 February 2024

Patch 4.2 Shadows of Change Content Additions - Part 3: Kislev

Share · View all patches · Build 13478154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hi everyone,

Before I get into all the details about what to expect with Kislev, I'm excited to confirm that Patch 4.2 will launch on Thursday, February 22.

As I alluded to in our last blog on Tzeentch, the team have been working hard to get this exciting new content into your hands and we can't wait to hear what you think. Next week, we're thrilled to say that Black Library author David Guymer is back with a brand new short story on the Witch of Kislev, and on Wednesday, we'll be publishing the full Patch Notes for Patch 4.2 so that you can get caught up on what to expect when this all new content drops for Shadows of Change.

Before we dive straight into things, if you haven't already, check out our [url https://totalwar.com/blog/wh3-soc-update-cathay]Grand Cathay[/url] and [url https://totalwar.com/blog/wh3-soc-update-tzeentch]Tzeentch[/url] blogs to see what else is coming to Shadows of Change in Patch 4.2.

Let's get to it!

[url=https://totalwar.com/blog/wh3-soc-update-kislev style=button]

Read the full blog here

[/url]

So, now you’ve heard all about all the new additions, the team wanted to gather together the content in its entirety to show you just what the Shadows of Change offering looks like now in comparison to launch.

BEFORE:

AFTER:

That’s it for now, thank you for your ongoing support and feedback. The team and I are super excited for the future and will be talking to you more on what’s next in the not too distant future for Total War: WARHAMMER III.

For Sigmar!

—Rich Aldridge (Game Director) & the Total War: WARHAMMER Team



[Steam Discussions](https://steamcommunity.com/app/1142710/discussions/ style=button) [X](https://x.com/totalwar style=button) [Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/TotalWar/ style=button) [Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/totalwar/ style=button) [Discord](https://discord.gg/totalwar style=button)```

View more data in app history for build 13478154
