V. 3.26 "Level Revamps, Part 2"

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Revamped level 9

Level 9 has been completely redone! Level 9's streets have been completely redone, and so have the houses. The houses have been furnished more realistically, and there is now tons of new loot inside. Hounds infest the streets, and lurkers infest the woods. The neighborhood watch and the mangled still stalk the fields around the houses.

Revamped level negative 4

Level negative 4 now has better lighting, more foliage, and increased view distance. Nothing else has changed with the layout of the level though.

Revamped level negative 5

Level negative 5 has gotten a facelift. The sky, fog, and even the ground have gotten upgrades. It's still extremely cold!

Revamped the woodrooms

The woodrooms have gotten an absolute overhaul, with all sorts of new rooms, props, and secrets. There are also some non-euclidean effects such as walls shifting.

Fixed many picture achievements

The level 1 and 2 picture achievements have been fixed.

Fixed a couple of bounty issues

Previously, the bounties on level 1 would rarely give you impossible objectives like shooting a smiler on level 21. This is now fixed.

Moved the legacy museum to the hub

We thought it was too easter egg-ish to put in the frontrooms, so we moved it.

Turned up radio backrooms station on radio

Self-Explanatory

Added balloon popping physics

Balloons now whizz around the room when popped, and make a satisfying pop sound when out of air. The string can also be cut now.

You can now buy meat in the level 5 casino for 125bb

Self-Explanatory