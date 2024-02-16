Share · View all patches · Build 13477612 · Last edited 16 February 2024 – 20:33:29 UTC by Wendy

LIVE NOW - February Update - Week #3

Retroa Retroa Builda

Sorted a problem that was launching the player across the screen. when next to a single line solid block. At the edge of the screen.

Sorted the player vibrating like a lunatic, when he got to the top of the screen, sorry about that.

Tweaked the conveyors not activating.

Started work on some of the locked levels.

There's a problem that teleports the player across the screen, after jumping while hanging, when next to a single line solid block.

Where did he go... Ha ha ha.

I'll get to work on a possible solution.



LOCKED LEVEL WORK:











Please Note!

These levels are work in progress and not final, some sprites are temporary placeholders.



Thank you for your time, and thank you very much for your patience.