LIVE NOW - February Update - Week #3
Retroa Retroa Builda
- Sorted a problem that was launching the player across the screen. when next to a single line solid block. At the edge of the screen.
- Sorted the player vibrating like a lunatic, when he got to the top of the screen, sorry about that.
- Tweaked the conveyors not activating.
- Started work on some of the locked levels.
There's a problem that teleports the player across the screen, after jumping while hanging, when next to a single line solid block.
Where did he go...Ha ha ha.
I'll get to work on a possible solution.
LOCKED LEVEL WORK:
Please Note!
These levels are work in progress and not final, some sprites are temporary placeholders.
Thank you for your time, and thank you very much for your patience.
