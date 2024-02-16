 Skip to content

3 Hit Blunders Bundle update for 16 February 2024

February Update - Week #3

LIVE NOW - February Update - Week #3

Retroa Retroa Builda

  • Sorted a problem that was launching the player across the screen. when next to a single line solid block. At the edge of the screen.
  • Sorted the player vibrating like a lunatic, when he got to the top of the screen, sorry about that.
  • Tweaked the conveyors not activating.
  • Started work on some of the locked levels.

There's a problem that teleports the player across the screen, after jumping while hanging, when next to a single line solid block.

Where did he go...Ha ha ha.

I'll get to work on a possible solution.

LOCKED LEVEL WORK:





Please Note!

These levels are work in progress and not final, some sprites are temporary placeholders.


Thank you for your time, and thank you very much for your patience.

